WTOL Internships

Internships are available at Toledo News Now for qualified college students.

Basic requirements are:

Must be a college junior or senior. GPA of 2.5 or above. Must be able to receive college credit for internship.

Internships are offered in News, Production, Marketing, Sales and New Media.

NEWS

Intern will learn to run the assignment desk, assist associate producers in all aspects of their jobs and work with reporters and photographers. Student will be able to make demo. tapes, if desired. By the end of the internship, the student will have been exposed to all aspects of broadcast news.

PRODUCTION

Intern will operate our TelePrompter and floor direct our local newscasts. The student will learn the basics of behind-the-scenes preparation for local broadcasts.

MARKETING

Intern will work with producers, help write promos and select music and video for production. Students will also work with the station art director.

SALES

Intern will work with account executives and sales assistants in the processing of information, development of materials, and the application of research in the total sales process.

NEW MEDIA

Intern will receive hands-on training and experience in web design and Internet content creation.

INTERNSHIP DESCRIPTION

Any college student can apply for an internship. They must receive college credit for the internship. He or she will not be paid, but will gain valuable experience. The hours for the internship are based on the number of credit hours needed, which is usually about 4-6 hours a day, four days a week, depending on the student's schedule. The student will be trained and used as a regular employee. He or she will do all or most of the following:

Assist producers in story selection and writing

Work with our web producers in writing and posting stories to wtol.com

Learn how to use our editing system and edit stories for the shows

Attend daily editorial meeting and/or assist reporters in gathering information by making calls or research and then go out on that story with a reporter

Cover a story (vo or vo/sot) with a news photographer and then come back to the station and write it for the show

Sit at the assignment desk and listen to police scanners, answer phones

Conduct research on any special projects that the station is working on

Assist in other duties as needed

If interested, please email your resume and cover letter by the following deadlines to allow for a timely interview process:

Fall semester: July 1

Spring semester: November 1

Summer: March 1

Email your resume to News Director Lauren Weppler at lweppler@wtol.com.