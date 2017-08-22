Suspect arrested after injuring man in central Toledo shooting

Police have arrested a man involved in the shooting of a man late Monday night in central Toledo.

The shooting happened in a carry-out in North Detroit Avenue near Central Avenue just before midnight.

The victim told police that he has known Larry Spearman for about a year, and both he and Spearman were in the carry-out Monday night.

The victim said Spearman believed that he was owed money.

Police say when the victim walked out of the carry-out and started to cross the street, Spearman took out a 9 mm and fired at least two shots.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle. After shooting the victim, Spearman took the victim's cell phone and fled the scene on foot.

Police later arrested Spearman and located his gun under the ice machine in the parking lot.

First responders transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

Spearman is being charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Spearman's next court date is August 29.

