Money Talks News: Pet sitting offers opportunity for extra cash

Thanks to the internet, there are many ways to make extra money. Pet sitting is one of the most popular.

There are several sites offering pet sitting opportunities including Rover, DogVacay, FetchPetCare, and PetSit. They match dogs with sitters and walkers.

The golden opportunities for dog owners is these pet sitters usually cost much less than kennels and the atmosphere a dog sitter has may also be a friendlier towards a dog.

For more ways put more cash in your pocket, head to Money Talks News and search for "Making Extra Money."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.