14-year-old begins freshman year at BGSU

Thousands of freshmen went to their first college class at Bowling Green University Monday.

One of those freshmen taking classes is only 14-years-old.

Issac Rohr is actually a freshman at Anthony Wayne, but is also taking classes at BGSU for a head start on college.

"My dream school is John Hopkins University in Maryland,” Rohr said. “I know it's going to be tough to get there and I'm trying my absolute best."

BGSU offers a program for high school students which allows them to take college courses free of charge. He began his first course online this semester and will take two on campus next semester.

"You know he's doing really well,” Issac's father Paul Rohr said. “It's kind of a surprise his motivation and all that, but it's great! "

But it was not always an easy road for Issac.

He watched his mom struggle with alcohol. One day, he found her unconscious on the couch.

"It was a very difficult time,” Isaac remembered. “She had trouble finding a job but she was trying her best and I could tell. It was bad times for me."

"He struggled over there and it broke my heart you know," Paul added.

Eventually, Paul gained full custody over his son. Issac used the dark times as motivate to succeed.

"I'd never want to put my kids in that position or have myself in that position” Issac said. “And I also saw people around me struggling in the apartment building. I realized I never wanted to be in that position or other people be put in that position because of me."

Issac says he wants to be a surgeon and hopes to have his bachelor's degree in two years following his high school graduation. He credits his teachers for helping him gain interest in school.

"My sixth grade science teacher, Mr. Huddleston. He sparked my interest in science,” Isaac said. “And I started researching the things about biology then I realized I wanted to become a surgeon."

Issac also says his family continues to motivate him every day to reach for better horizons.

