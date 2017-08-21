Findlay students have a rare first day of classes

Monday was the first day of classes for students at the University of Findlay, however figuring out what building their next class was in was at the bottom of their priority list around 2:30 p.m.

That's because everyone was gathering in the middle of campus to get a chance to view the solar eclipse.

"We were getting worried because there was a huge cloud that was going to cover it and it opened just a little bit right at 2:28, so we got to see it, so we were excited," said Ashton Klopp, a student at Findlay.

"It's pretty surreal on your first day of class to find that there is a solar eclipse outside so that's kind of super cool, great way to start college," added Brett Klopp, another Findlay student.

It was a rare day for the country, but an even more rare first day of class for Findlay students. Many professors canceled or made their first lesson about the eclipse.

"Our teacher was nice enough to get us out of class when it was first starting so we could see it. We made pinhole cameras actually, in an English class of all classes," said Findlay student, Dan Flittner.

It was a science forming a bond within the crowd at the watch party and a nice change of pace for some students.

"When I was going to classes I didn't see a lot of other people, so now being able to like see everyone and talk to everyone is super cool," said Klopp.

"Since a lot of the professors did allow their students to come out, they're trying to encourage the students to come out and look at it so it's pretty good. Everyone is just out here chilling, makes a community," said Brown.

One of the questions heading into the eclipse was would the eclipse ruin students' smartphones.

Professors handed out filters to the students to protect their smartphone camera from the sun.

"We just took regular solar eclipse filters and then I cut them down because we are like, if we only go one filter on a camera, that's not, we are going to run out of those really fast," physics professor Dr. Steven Wild said. "So we cut them in to smaller ones that just cover the camera so you can point your camera at the sun and take a picture."

Some of the students said they're counting down the days until 2024, but when that time comes, they want to make sure they're in the path of totality and getting the full experience.

