Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man who robbed a First Federal Bank in Harpster, Ohio Monday afternoon.

Police say the subject is a 230-pound white male standing at 5 feet and 7 inches, with a thick mustache and brown hair.

When the subject entered the bank, he handed the bank teller a note and then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money on foot. Police believe he later left the area in a small dark colored car.

No weapons were shown or used during the incident.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office at 419-294-2362 or the Wyandot County Prosecutors Office at 419-294-5878.

