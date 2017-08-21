Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man who robbed a First Federal Bank in Harpster, Ohio Monday afternoon.

Police say the subject is a 230-pound white male standing at 5 feet and 7 inches, with a thick mustache and brown hair. 

When the subject entered the bank, he handed the bank teller a note and then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money on foot. Police believe he later left the area in a small dark colored car.

No weapons were shown or used during the incident.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office at 419-294-2362 or the Wyandot County Prosecutors Office at 419-294-5878.

