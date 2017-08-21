McKinley Elementary gets a visit from WTOL's Ryan Wichman and Defender

It seems like everyone got into the "solar eclipse spirit" throughout the area, including WTOL's Defender.

WTOL's Meteorologist Ryan Wichman took Defender out to McKinley Elementary to talk students about the science behind the eclipse and explained how the special solar eclipse glasses worked.

The school's assistant principal said they made a point to make sure students were grasping the totality of the event.

"Obliviously we don't want the phones out. We want their experience to be first hand. And actually enjoying the moment. You know children don't respond as much as teaching out of text book than getting in their and being hands on and in the moment," said April Engard, the assistant principal at McKinley Elementary.

The school's PTA provided the eclipse glasses for students.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.