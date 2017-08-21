Lucas County Public Library hosts solar eclipse party for those without glasses

Those who didn't purchase a pair of solar eclipse glasses before Monday, likely couldn't get their hands on any and probably shared with someone else. Several people said they should have planned a little further ahead for their eclipse viewing.

Within three days of receiving a grant from Google for about 2,000 pairs of solar the glasses, the Lucas County Public Library all of the glasses were gone.

Many parents said they had a difficult time finding a pair anywhere in the area.

"A nightmare. Just failure after failure after failure. It's weird we've had quite some time to be ready for it but I guess we weren't," said Dan Konwin of Sylvania.

One librarian said the library still was receiving numerous phone calls about the glasses the day of the solar eclipse.

"I personally have answered the phone about 60 times about the eclipse glasses and we've had a lot of others who answered the phone as well. I would guess about 200 calls and it's only about 11:40 a.m." said Joseph Crowley, a librarian.

"They suggested I go to Kroger's and for $2 I was able to purchase the glasses at Kroger's," said Diane Bernstein of Sylvania.

Some people admitted to being skeptical about buying a pair online.

"We looked for them but we couldn't find them anyplace. Everybody said they were sold out and what have you. There were a few out on the internet that I was suspicious of," said Richard Hemstreet, a Springfield resident.

The library however, had a backup plan for those who didn't get a pair ; a viewing party for kids and adults of all ages to view NASA's live streaming of the eclipse.

Some people even made their own projectors. And as it turns out, people were willing to share.

The people who weren't able to grab a pair of glasses this year said they'll make sure that they get their glasses now so they're ready for the next total solar eclipse in Toledo in 2024.

