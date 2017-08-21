Eclipse-Watchers see view from rooftop of "Nine" in downtown Toledo

The rooftop of "Nine" in downtown Toledo made for a great spot to catch the solar eclipse, Monday afternoon.

Folks came out on their lunch breaks. Others said they even took the day off to see the moon pass over the sun. Friends took in the event together, saying it was an opportunity they couldn't miss out on, and they weren't disappointed.

"I'm very happy I came. It's something I'm so glad I got to see," said Deb Wall of Sylvania.

"The view up here is breathtaking anyway, but just with this added bonus, it was just really, it's just once in a lifetime," added Randi Damman of Toledo.

While on the rooftop at Nine, viewers were also able to see others watching the eclipse from other rooftops throughout downtown.

