10 schools participating in WTOL's 'Pack-a-Pickup'

Big Board Friday, sponsored by Jim White Toyota, is returning to WTOL 11 Friday night. With that, the popular Pack-a-Pickup Challenge also returns.

In a partnership with the SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio and Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, WTOL 11 will collect non-perishable food items for needy families in northwest Ohio from the following schools:

Aug. 25 - St. Francis de Sales vs. Anthony Wayne

Sept. 1 - Northview vs. Clay

Sept. 8 - Anthony Wayne vs. Clyde

Sept. 15 - Bedford vs. AA Skyline

Sept. 22 - Clay vs. Central Catholic

Sept. 29 - Central Catholic

Oct. 6 - Perrysburg vs. Anthony Wayne

Oct. 13 - Whitmer vs. Ross

Oct. 20 - Genoa vs. Eastwood

Oct. 27 - Springfield vs. Anthony Wayne

The top two schools with the most donations will win cash for their school. WTOL 11's Dan Cummins will be at the Pack-a-Pickup event each week to celebrate your charity.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.