Challenger Learning Center hosted official NASA viewing party

The only official NASA viewing site in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan took place in Toledo's backyard.

The Challenger Learning Center in Oregon held an eclipse watching event Monday after noon.

Many viewers lined the lawn of the Challenger Center. Some were from as far as Cleveland and Detroit.

"I had a woman call me and said she is 79 years old and missed the last one and is not sure if she will be around for the next so wanted to make sure she made it out to the center for this one. We have had people from Detroit, Cleveland, Ann Arbor and Clyde all come out so its certainly an amazing event," said Tyler O'Brien with the Challenger center.

"It's so exciting its near our area its so exciting there is a place like the Challenger Center. We are just grateful we are here to experience it and share it," said viewer, Judy Shook who wanted to share the experience with her grandchildren.

There were several fun activities to keep kids and families busy in between gazing into the sky. One of those activities included the solar oven and making s'mores.

"You're getting the young and the old excited about science especially the girls," said Shook.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.