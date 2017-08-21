Solar eclipse brings Ottawa Hills students together

School doesn't start for another couple of days in Ottawa Hills, but the incoming freshman class thought the solar eclipse would be a good opportunity for an early start.

The class of 2021 organized a watch party on the football field on Monday. Dozens of eclipse-watchers snacked on some baked goods and barbecue. Special eclipse glasses sold out in 10 minutes.

"It just gets everyone together, people are talking, eating Shorty's and also seeing this marvel at the same time," explained Trey Souder the Freshman Class President.

The money raised at the watch party is going to the class of 2021.

