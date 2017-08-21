The Latest: Sheriff: Judge fired back at gunman, killing him

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of a judge outside an Ohio courthouse (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

An Ohio sheriff says a judge fired back at a man who shot him outside a courthouse, killing him.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla (ab-DAL'-uh) says courthouse video shows Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ') Jr. firing about five shots at the gunman, who also fired about five shots.

Abdalla told reporters after Monday's shooting that investigators are familiar with the suspect and are checking to see if he had any connection with the judge.

The 65-year-old judge underwent surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) says he's been told the judge is expected to survive.

The judge was shot in an alleyway by the courthouse. Another judge says the attack had to be intentional because people know about the reserved spots for the judges next to the alleyway.

12:15 p.m.

An Ohio judge whose judicial colleague was shot outside a courthouse says the attack had to be intended because people know where judges park.

Jefferson County Juvenile and Probate Judge Joseph Corabi says he and other judges park in reserved spots next to the courthouse in eastern Ohio.

Corabi told The Associated Press that judges then walk a few feet down what's known as "Courthouse Alley" to a side entrance to the building.

Authorities say Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ') Jr. was shot Monday morning near the courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl) roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

Corabi said it's likely the 65-year-old Bruzzese had arrived early to review Monday's batch of legal motions.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) said he's been told the judge is expected to survive.

11:40 a.m.

The state crime lab will help investigate the shooting of a county judge who was wounded while walking to his eastern Ohio courthouse.

Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ') Jr. was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl), along the Ohio River roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

Authorities say the suspect died after a probation officer returned fire. A second person was taken into custody.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says Steubenville police requested help from Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He says BCI's special investigations, crime scene and cyber units are on the case.

Steubenville City Manager James Mavromatis tells WTOV-TV that Bruzzese was talking after being shot. He was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

Investigators didn't immediately release information about his condition or the suspect.

10:05 a.m.

Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.

Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ') Jr. was shot Monday morning near the county courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl), along the Ohio River roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

Steubenville City Manager James Mavromatis tells WTOV-TV that Bruzzese was talking after being wounded. He was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

Investigators didn't immediately release further information about the judge's condition or the suspect.

The suspect's body could be seen lying next to a car of a neighboring bank drive-thru. Police say a man who was in a car with the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

The courthouse was closed.

