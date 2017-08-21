Berry Tomato Smoothie Bowl from Dei Fratelli

Berry Tomato Smoothie Bowl

Prep time: 10 min. Cook Time: 0 min. Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 (14.5 oz.) can Dei Fratelli Low Sodium Diced Tomatoes, drained

1/2 Cup Carrots, chopped

3/4 Cup Cherries, frozen

3/4 Cup Strawberries, frozen

1/2 Cup Apple Juice

2 Tbsps. Honey

1/2 Cup Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Serve in a bowl with your favorite toppings.

Chef’s Tip: We suggest topping with granola and coconut.