Berry Tomato Smoothie Bowl from Dei Fratelli

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Berry Tomato Smoothie Bowl

Prep time: 10 min. Cook Time: 0 min. Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 (14.5 oz.) can Dei Fratelli Low Sodium Diced Tomatoes, drained
1/2 Cup Carrots, chopped
3/4 Cup Cherries, frozen 
3/4 Cup Strawberries, frozen 
1/2 Cup Apple Juice
2 Tbsps. Honey
1/2 Cup Unsweetened Coconut Yogurt

Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
2. Serve in a bowl with your favorite toppings.

Chef’s Tip: We suggest topping with granola and coconut.

