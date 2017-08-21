'White Power' found sprayed at Findlay pool - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews were on the scene of a pool in Findlay working to power wash a hate message away on Monday.

Officials say "White Power" was spray painted outside of the lockers rooms at Riverside Pool in Findlay sometime Sunday night.

Workers say the pool closed for the summer last week, and expect whoever vandalized the pool jumped over the fence.

Officials say a few designs were sprayed on the bottom of the empty pool, including a swastika. The vandals also kicked down two doors. 

Workers say they have had vandalism at the pool in the past, but no on recalls any messages of hate.

The designs have since been cleaned up.

