'White Power' found sprayed at Findlay pool

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Crews were on the scene of a pool in Findlay working to power wash a hate message away on Monday.

Officials say "White Power" was spray painted outside of the lockers rooms at Riverside Pool in Findlay sometime Sunday night.

Workers say the pool closed for the summer last week, and expect whoever vandalized the pool jumped over the fence.

Officials say a few designs were sprayed on the bottom of the empty pool, including a swastika. The vandals also kicked down two doors.

Workers say they have had vandalism at the pool in the past, but no on recalls any messages of hate.

The designs have since been cleaned up.

