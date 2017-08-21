Tiffin police explain incident of dog shot by officer

After using Facebook to respond to the rumors into the incident of an officer shooting a dog, the Tiffin police have since taken down that post.

Police say too many people were using the original post to attack others, with most of the comments being from people who don't even live in Tiffin.

Tiffin police said they will not tolerate vulgar language and personal attacks on their Facebook page, and will not go "tit for tat" with those responsible.

View the full statement here:

A summary of the original post made by the police can be found below:

Rumors were circulating that the officer shot the dog unprovoked on Saturday. The department said facts from the scene and the officer's report prove that was not the case.

Police said the incident started when officers were called to a report of domestic violence on Dallas Street. One officer was sent to talk to a boy who had ran down the street to call 911.

The officer approached the residence when a type of pit bull-mix located on the front porch ran to the officer in an aggressive manner and was growling at the officer.

Police say the officer attempted to step backwards as the owners were yelling at the dog to stop and come back to the house. The dog did not listen, and the officer felt the need to protect himself from an attack as the dog was still running at him.

The report indicates the officer fired on shot downwards at the dog, hitting the dog in the front paw and causing it to run away. The report said the officer was never on private property during the altercation.

The dog was then taken to the vet by the Seneca County Dog Warden to treat its injuries.

Tiffin police stress their officers and employees are animals lovers who would never want to hurt or kill an animal. They said that it's "unfortunate that this occurred at all, but to blame the officer, department, city or spread non-factual information is clearly wrong when knowing the facts at the time of the incident."

