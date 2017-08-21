Invasive mosquito found in Toledo, could be potential carrier of Zika Virus

The Toledo Area Sanitary District discovered a breeding population of Asian Tiger Mosquitoes, or Aedes albopictus.

The mosquitoes were found in the area of Dorr Street and Westwood on August 18.

Asian Tiger mosquitoes are typically daytime biting mosquitoes that are associated with being potential carriers for several mosquito-borne diseases of concern, such as the Zika Virus.

The mosquitoes are the first documented population of the invasive species within Lucas County.

They breed in cryptic water-holding containers commonly found around homes.

Officials say that it's very important that homeowners look for potential mosquito breeding locations around their homes to help contain and prevent the spread of this mosquito.

To reduce mosquito breeding, empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths and other containers that hold water.

If homeowners have containers that are too big to empty, officials say products that contain BTI, or Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, work to control mosquito larvae and can be purchased from home improvement stores.

Officials say these products can be very effective is used according to the manufacturer's instructions and individual product label.

Xuemei Jin is just two weeks from giving birth to her second child, a baby boy. She works at the University of Toledo and learned they found Asian Tiger Mosquitos in the area.

“My co-worker just printed me out that news today and when I started thinking, oh my god what is this," Jin said. "I didn’t know it would affect pregnant women and my co-worker told me that it will so I’m kind of scared a little bit.”

She says she plans to take precautions for her and her family as she learns more.

Others at Ottawa Park say they wonder how the first documented Asian Tiger Mosquitos made its way to the area, but they are not intimidated by these day biting invasive mosquitos.

“Once it’s a real life situation where people are getting hurt then you can take more precautions, but right now it’s just, it’s nothing," said Michael Todd Cavanaugh Jr., a Toledo resident.

“You shouldn’t be afraid of something that might kill you because you don’t know what will kill you,” said Demecus Beach, a Toledo resident.

Toledo Area Sanitary District employees will canvass area neighborhoods looking for mosquito breeding locations over the next several days.

Control efforts have been increased in the area and surveillance will be ongoing to determine the extent of the mosquitoes' establishment.

“We have the mosquito here we don’t know if we have the diease here, it doesn’t appear we do," said Eric Zgodzinski, health commissioner. "So the concept here is that we can now focus in on that we have the mosquito so we know it’s here now we need to treat it like any other mosquito and not get bit.”

If you notice anything out of the ordinary after a bite, the health department encourages you to contact your doctor.

Visit the Ohio Department of Health mosquito website for more information.

