Police looking for man who may have information after another ma - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking for man who may have information after another man is hit in head with hammer

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay police were called to the emergency room of a man who was the victim of an assault Sunday night.

The assault occurred at a home on Bernard Avenue. 

Robert Durain, 51, told police he was hit in the head with a hammer following an argument with an acquaintance. 

Durain was later admitted to the hospital and required surgery. 

Police are looking to speak to Robert Brown Sr., 38, who they believe has knowledge of the incident. 

Police say Brown's last known address was on Bernard Avenue as well, but he is no longer there.

Police say Brown has ties to the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Findlay police at 419-424-7150 or Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly