Police looking for man who may have information after another man is hit in head with hammer

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay police were called to the emergency room of a man who was the victim of an assault Sunday night.

The assault occurred at a home on Bernard Avenue.

Robert Durain, 51, told police he was hit in the head with a hammer following an argument with an acquaintance.

Durain was later admitted to the hospital and required surgery.

Police are looking to speak to Robert Brown Sr., 38, who they believe has knowledge of the incident.

Police say Brown's last known address was on Bernard Avenue as well, but he is no longer there.

Police say Brown has ties to the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Findlay police at 419-424-7150 or Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

