What to know if you're on the road for the eclipse

Law enforcement officials are warning drivers to be safe on the road during Monday's solar eclipse.

Authorities say drivers need to keep their eyes on the road and stay focused on driving as the moon partially covers up the sun.

They urge drivers to never stop or park along the interstate to watch the eclipse.

It is also very unsafe to drive with eclipse glasses on. Your eyes may be protected from the sun, but it will be almost the same as driving blind.

Officials also tell drivers to make sure their headlights are on when the eclipse blocks the sun, especially since the sky will already be cloudy.

If you want to check out the eclipse but don't want to have to drive somewhere to watch it, there will be live eclipse coverage starting at noon on the WTOL Facebook page!

