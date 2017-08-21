Watch the solar eclipse at the University of Findlay

Add the University of Findlay to the places where you can watch the solar eclipse on Monday.

UF will be hosting a solar eclipse viewing on August 21.

The viewing is open to students and the public.

Participants are asked to meet at the Cory Street Mall gazebo near Brewer Science Hall's Newhard Planetarium.

The sun will be approximately 80 percent covered by the moon at around 2:30 p.m. The eclipse is set to last about three minutes.

"In Findlay, we will have a partial eclipse, but it will still be a neat event to experience," said Steven Wild, assistant professor of physics at UF. "It is estimated that several hundred million people throughout North America alone with observe this event."

Wild will be on hand to answer questions and provide devices to safely view the eclipse from 1 p.m. to 3:49 p.m., the duration of the event.

In case of bad weather, the university will open a lecture hall where attendees will be able to view NASA's live feed of the eclipse.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.