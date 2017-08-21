Enjoy a DQ Blizzard with the solar eclipse

(WTOL) - Not only will you get to enjoy a solar eclipse on Monday, you can enjoy some ice cream as well.

Dairy Queen is marking the eclipse and the end of summer with a sweet deal on ice cream.

If you buy one DQ Blizzard, you can get a second one for just 99 cents.

The deal begins on the day of the solar eclipse, August 21, and goes until September 3.

