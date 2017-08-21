Man charged with child endangering appears in court - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with child endangering appears in court

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of endangering a child faces a judge on Monday.

Police say Jerry Braswell was driving a vehicle while recording a Facebook Live with a child in the backseat. 

Police say Braswell also kept looking over his shoulder at the child while he was driving.

Braswell is being charged with child endangering.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly