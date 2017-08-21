Man charged with murder of west Toledo woman appears in court

A man accused of gunning down a west Toledo woman over the weekend will face a judge on Monday.

Investigators said Derrick Bratton shot Latina Hampton in the neck and then confessed to killing her Saturday night.

It is unclear what events led up to the shooting.

Bratton is being charged with murder.

This marks Toledo's 29th homicide on the year.

Bratton is being held on a $1 million bond.

His next court appearance will be August 28.

