2 people in hospital after west Toledo shooting

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police say a man and a woman are in the hospital after a west Toledo shooting early Monday morning.

The shooing occurred on Clover Lane and Alexis Road around 3 a.m.

Police say multiple shots were fired in the backyard of a home.

"I was sleeping and I heard, 'bang bang bang bang', like four shots. I look out my window and I see a guy running. My neighbor yells, 'Call the police'", said next-door neighbor Dee Bacon.

Chris Peters, 23, and Heather Everett, 25, were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police say they believe the suspect is male from the statements of the victims and witnesses, but are still trying to determine who the shooter was.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.