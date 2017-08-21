2 people in hospital after west Toledo shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 people in hospital after west Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police say a  man and a woman are in the hospital after a west Toledo shooting early Monday morning.

The shooing occurred on Clover Lane and Alexis Road around 3 a.m. 

Police say multiple shots were fired in the backyard of a home. 

"I was sleeping and I heard, 'bang bang bang bang', like four shots. I look out my window and I see a guy running. My neighbor yells, 'Call the police'", said next-door neighbor Dee Bacon.

Chris Peters, 23, and Heather Everett, 25, were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police say they believe the suspect is male from the statements of the victims and witnesses, but are still trying to determine who the shooter was. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

