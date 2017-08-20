Toledo Rockets have "Victory Day" for special needs kids

The Toledo Rockets football team hosted “Victory Day” on Saturday for the fourth-straight year.

It’s an event that allows special needs students to be a “Rocket” for the day.

The players suit up in a Toledo jersey, and are partnered with a Toledo football player who serves as their mentor for the day, something that Toledo Head

Coach Jason Candle says is a rewarding experience for his program.

“Just to see the smile on the kids’ faces,” he said. “To know they have a chance to be a Rocket for a day, and score a touchdown, and be around our players and interact and just a fun day that you don’t necessarily have the opportunity to always have and always get, so it’s a really cool experience. And I think probably more so our players probably take more away from it and our coaches then maybe even some of the kids.”

Toledo cheerleaders, band members and even Rocky and Rocksy come out to participate and show their support as well.

Once all the players are ready to play, they’re announced one at a time to come out of the locker room, through the tunnel of players, cheerleaders and the band, and on to the field.

From there players participate in various football activities, including calling a play and scoring a touchdown.

For some, the touchdown isn’t even the best part or reason of why they came here.

“So I can see the cheerleaders,” said Mason Page, an 11-year-old Victory Day team member.

As for the touchdown, he said: “It was great.”

“Victory Day” was started in 2010 by Aaron Segedi, a teacher and football coach from Trenton, Michigan, and a cancer survivor whose life was saved thanks to a liver donation from his sister, Rhonda.

Since then, the “Victory Day” program has been adopted by high schools and universities in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

For Coach Candle, he says this day couldn’t come at a better time each year.

“Well you’re in the middle of preseason football camp where days are really hard, and guys can start feeling sorry for themselves really fast,”

he said. “This is a perfect time to reset and to really understand how fortunate we really are to have the opportunity to even play the great game of football, let alone to benefit from the lessons that it does teach us. So I think it’s a really special day for both sides and, you know, I’m really looking forward

to having a great time and seeing the guys do a great job with it.”



