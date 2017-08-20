Rallyers march against hate on UT campus

It was a rally at the University of Toledo to show support for the people of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Chants of ‘The People United Will Never Be Defeated” rang out Sunday night across the campus.

They raised their voices because of clashes last weekend between white supremacists and demonstrators protesting their message of hate.

“It’s important that we stand with Virginia. Let them know we are behind them,” said demonstrator Karen Wolf.

Another marcher says people are too divided and need to come together.

“Bring people together to see we have more in common than have differences,” said Kathleen Walsh.

Charlottesville hit home for these folks.

A Maumee man is charged with killing a woman and injuring others after plowing his car into a crowd.

“Absolutely. It could happen in Toledo. We must unite together to show our forces against it. We will not back down,” said event organizer Julian Mack.

And that’s what they did at UT.

For them, silence is not an option when it comes to eliminating hate.

“Because we need to embrace diversity,” said Dan Dene.

And as one sign at the rally said, 'Hatred Never Wins.'

