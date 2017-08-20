Verlander, Maeda have no-hit bids broken up in 6th

Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers and Kenta Maeda of the Los Angeles Dodgers had no-hit bids broken up in the sixth inning of their game Sunday.

Verlander gave up a home run to Curtis Granderson with two outs in the top of the inning, then John Hicks hit a leadoff single off Maeda in the bottom half for the first Detroit baserunner.

Verlander retired the first 13 Los Angeles hitters before walking Yasiel Puig on a full count in the fifth. Granderson's drive to right field an inning later hit the pole for a homer.

Hicks lined a clean single to left-center off Maeda, who had retired the first 15 Detroit hitters. Andrew Romine followed with a double, and Dixon Machado then hit a two-run double for the Tigers.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.