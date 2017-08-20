Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson : August 20, 2017

Not to rush our summer but the return to school is already here.

Around here, that means that nearly 40,000 students will be heading to the University of Toledo or Bowling Green State University. Put together, these two schools would be one of the largest cities in northwest Ohio.

Located only about 25 miles apart the schools are natural and historic rivals. They compete on the fields of athletic competition and compete for good students. Yet they share so much as well ; a goal and desire to educate young people for successful careers and lives.

They both also have very talented women at the helm.

Dr. Sharon Gaber, President of the University of Toledo and Dr. Mary Ellen Mazey, President, Bowling Green State University speak about recruiting a wide variety range of students without lowering the institutions' standards.

Then, Toledo's largest catholic high school is closing in on 100 years of education. Central Catholic was founded as Cathedral High school back in 1919 and took it's current name the next year.

It's is co-educational, diverse by design, t's stayed in its central city location, as athletic facilities to die for and now, has a new "head of school".

Therese Hernandez, explains why after a 15-year run in school administration in the Tampa/St. Pete area of Florida, she decided to come to Central Catholic.

