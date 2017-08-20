Kids receive free bike helmets at park

Charles Boyk Law Office received a gr ant from the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Ohio Chapter gave out 10,000 helmets.

Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. they were at Middlegrounds Metro park giving out hose helmets.

Parents were encouraged to bring their kid along with their bike to the park and they received a free helmet in return. They were also given a copy of Boyk's Law new book on bicycle safety.



“The more kids understand how they should be when they ride bikes, the greater the chances they're going to recognize the potential danger. Just like adults driving cars should recognize those potential dangers too,"” said Director of Marketing/ Communication, Charles Boyk Law Offices, Anneke Godlewski.

More information about bike safety can be found here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.