Woman dies from gunshot wound, suspect arrested

One man is in jail and is being charged with murder after a woman is dead from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on the 3900 block Vermaas Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police found Latina Hampton, 34, at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

Crews treated Hampton and transported her to St. Vincent's Hospital where she later died.

Police arrested Derrick Bratton, 34 and charged him with murder.

The incident is still open and being investigated.

