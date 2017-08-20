Cars totaled in two car crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cars totaled in two car crash

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A power outage likely causes an accident early Sunday morning.

The incident happened in south Toledo at Glendale Avenue and the Anthony Wayne Trail around 2 a.m.

Toledo police said both cars failed to yield and crashed into each other. As a result, both cars were totaled.

Police said no one will be cited because a power outage likely caused the traffic light to go out briefly.

Both drivers weren't seriously injured. The intersection was briefly and partially blocked. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly