One person injured after hit-and-run

Toledo police are looking into a north Toledo hit-and-run accident.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cherry and Sherman Street.

The driver who was hit said the car took off after running into her at the intersection.

That driver was injured, but is expected to be okay.

The accident remains under investigation.

