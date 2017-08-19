Mother upset by Pemberville Fair ride operator's treatment of kids after they're injured on ride

A child was hurt on a ride at the Pemberville Free Fair on Friday night and the mother is understandably upset, but not for the reason you might think.

With over 200 shares, Jen Johnson’s story has been blowing up on Facebook.

After her child was injured on the Tiger roller coaster, the employee running the ride started laughing at the crying children.

"It makes you question whether or not you even want to let your kids ride these rides but they want to have fun. It's heartbreaking to see that,” said fairgoer Eric Boehn.

Later Johnson said, "I do plan on writing a letter to the ODA to make sure they are aware of the events for their records and they can pursue it further if they desire."

The ODA is the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Another mom explains what she looks for before letting her kids on a ride.

"You kind of take these risks and things like that. So you kind of have to look at what kind of ride you're putting your kid on and if you're concerned about it going up in the air, or going too fast, you just kind of have to weigh that out,” said fairgoer Ashley Jacobs.

Johnson says she doesn't want the incident to deter people from attending the fair, she just wants people to be aware of the ride operator's behavior and treatment of the incident itself.

The employee working the roller coaster has since been removed from the ride.

