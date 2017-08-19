Giant tree limb falls on house in east Toledo

Imagine waking up to a tree landing on the roof of your house.

That's exactly what happened to one family on Forsythe St. in east Toledo early Saturday morning when a large dead limb from a tree in the tree lawn fell on their roof.

When they discovered the tree on the roof, they reached out to the city but never received a call back.

They eventually called 911 around noon but no one showed up to their home for almost four hours.

When Toledo Police finally arrived, they taped off the rest of the tree off and said they would contact someone from the city.

