Car show raising money to honor America's veterans

Car enthusiasts enjoy the vintage vehicles at last year's show (Source: WTOL)

There’s a good chance to honor veterans while having some fun on Sunday.

The fifth annual Wreaths Across America Toledo Metro Area Chapter Car Show is happening at Toledo Memorial Park on Monroe St. in Sylvania.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are no entry fees, but donations are being collected to help Wreaths Across America honor veterans who were laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.

The opening ceremony starts at noon.

Click here for more information.

