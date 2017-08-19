New boat museum to help Toledo youth

A new museum boat made it's way to Toledo Saturday and it will be helping out some kids.

The 44-foot Motor Lifeboat 44334 was built in 1965 for the US Coast Guard with a primary mission of being used for coastal rescue.

"The coast guard used them up until 2010 I believe, the last one was retired. The boats, as long as their closed up the way they're supposed to be, they are unsinkable and self righting. There's a lot of videos where the boats have gone through hellacious surf," said John Nowakowski, the Commanding Officer of the Last Patrol.

The retired vessel now has a new home at the Toledo Yacht Club. It will be added into the Last Patrol Museum where it will be used as a training tool for the US Navy Sea Cadets Commodore Perry Division.

The Sea Cadets are the official youth group of the navy and coast guard made up of kids ages 10 to 18.

"The whole purpose of the sea cadets is to give young people an experience like the military without the obligation of signing with the armed forces. Having a vessel like this docked right here in Toledo gives them a rare, hands on experience," said Nowakowski.

"You can only do so much in a building versus on a boat. You learn a lot more about basic deck seamanship, boat seamanship, how a boat works and boat engines, so it would be a lot...it'd be so awesome," said Sea Cadet Keeley Wiklendt.

Having this vessel allows the youth in the program to continue their education.

"It gives them a heads up, they don't have to go into the military but now they've got a career path of stuff they at least like to do instead of getting out of high school and saying what am I going to do. So it gives them a direction," added Nowakowski.

The sea cadets are open to any boys or girls interested in joining/

