Sky high bar holding unique eclipse viewing party in downtown Toledo

The Heights, the newly opened bar and restaurant on the 12th floor of the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Toledo is opening its doors early on Monday, August 21 to host a unique solar eclipse viewing party on their rooftop.

The bar will open at 11 a.m. for the event.

Guests will be provided with viewing glasses.

The Heights is also sponsoring a social media contest to celebrate the eclipse. The best photo of the eclipse posted on Instagram using the hashtag #SeeAndBeSeen will win a complimentary overnight stay at the hotel.

The solar eclipse will last from about 1 p.m. to 3:48 p.m. in Toledo.

