Family mourns loss of father and friend after he was beaten to death

A family destroyed, lives forever changed.

Four-year-old Emily watched as her father, Thomas Lehman, was beaten to death earlier this month in a west Toledo parking lot.

“She had asked us, ‘Why did my daddy have to be killed?’ and it's moments like that where you just really don't know what to tell her,” said Sydney Dziczek, Emily’s mom.

Emily, her mom Sydney and her grandma Lori have had their worlds turned upside down.

They are coping with Thomas' death, but the pain stings deeper as they realize just how much Emily knows.

"Emily will say that he got out of the car and he had asked like why are you following me? Just leave us alone like I don't want to fight you,” recalled Sydney of her four-year-old daughter’s memory.

"There's nothing anybody could fight about that should ever lead to what happened that night for anyone and it's even worse that two little girls watched it," said Lori Dziczek, Emily’s grandma.

On August 5th Thomas' car was at a stop light on Douglas Road near Tremainsville when another car pulled up. The two cars exchanged words, which led to a fight.

Lehman later died from his injuries from that fight. Two teens, Roberto Almaguer and Jordan Collins, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Both Sydney and Lori hope for more charges.

"Just knowing that he (Thomas) was on the ground,” said Sydney. “Like if they would have just, once he laid on the ground like maybe either fought somebody else, like he would have had a chance if they wouldn't have just like whatever they did to him."

"These young kids are going to get out of jail someday and get to go on with their life and Emily's daddy's never coming home," said Lori Dziczek.

While they aren’t happy with the charges they say they know prosecutors aren’t done yet.

Sydney says Thomas was an ideal father and friend.

She is overwhelmed with grief, but her focus is on Emily and her healing.

Emily is in counseling and has gotten tremendous support from family even through a stuffed bear from her Aunt Cheryl.

The bear is named Thomas and was made special with a recording of her father's heartbeat.

"She won't forget how much he loved her and how much she meant to him,” said Sydney, Emily’s mom. “We'll just remind her every day that regardless of what happened she is going to be okay and he's always with her."

Adding to the grief of losing Thomas, Sydney also lost her job because of missing work to be with her daughter and family through Thomas’ death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Emily as they navigate the overwhelming road ahead.

If you want to donate you can find the link here.

