Toledo Pride weekend all about spreading love, but has serious side too

It’s a kickoff party for Toledo Pride weekend.

Folks came to dance and watch local drag queen performers like Chardonnay Kisses.

Chardonnay is Matthew Rodnicki who is an HIV counselor in Toledo.

He says he uses his act to reach out to folks in the LGBTQ community who might have health screening questions.

“Tonight is all about being yourself and spreading love. I think with all the hate going on right now we need a weekend of love. Celebration of being yourself,” said Rodnicki.

Saturday will be about spreading love too.

But there will also be a serious side.

Local agencies will be here to answer questions.

“They can find questions on anything from health care for the LGBTQ community, information on groups that meet. There’s going to be lots of love and peace down here celebrating pride,” said Torie Thorne of Toledo Pride.

And lots of drag queens too.

Or as they like to say here “You’ll Do Better In Drag.’

“Oh it’s wonderful. I think we have a really good scene in Toledo. Lots of creative queens and lots of fun queens,” said Rodnicki.

Toledo Pride is happening all day Saturday in downtown Toledo’s Levis Square.

Admission is free.

Entertainment can get a little racy after 9 p.m.

It’s not recommended that kids under eighteen years old attend at that time.

