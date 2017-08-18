Charlottesville hopes to begin healing following arraignment of Fields Jr.

Tensions remained high in Charlottesville Monday night in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy that opened a deep wound in the country.

One of the white nationalists moved his propaganda outside the courthouse, continuing his fight that culminated in Saturday's violence.

"They absolutely have the right to protest," said Heather Cronk. "They do not have the right to go after, in a targeted way, folks in this community."

James Fields Jr., 20, made his first appearance in front of a judge to face arraignment on murder charges.

The judge denied bond and appointed an attorney for him. Fields said little during the hearing.

It was a routine hearing for an extraordinary act that garnered the country's attention.

"I think it will be [tense] but that comes with what happened," Chris McMilian said. "There's going to be tension anywhere that hate like this is brought to light."

Just a few blocks away from the courthouse was a makeshift memorial of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. She died when Fields Jr. allegedly plowed his car into a crowd of counter protesters during the white nationalist rally.

The most striking image was a picture of Heyer surrounded by flowers. It moved many to tears when they realized the tragedy that happened.

"I need to explain to the children what happened and I needed to help them understand," Diane Filipi said. "And I needed for them to see that it was not just us struggling to understand."

"Domestic terrorism. That's what I thought of it," said John Allen. "It's the first thing I thought of. It's no different than when you see Isis get in a car and mow people down or in Europe. pretty much the same."

But with Fields Jr.'s arraignment now in the past, residents of Charlottesville hope the future will bring peace to the wounded city under the national spotlight.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.