Money Talks News: New, cheaper, hearing aid alternatives

As we age, it's normal to lose some of our hearing.

And if it gets bad enough, it could mean you’ll need expensive hearing aids.

But modern technology is now delivering a much less expensive potential alternative.

Hearing aids typically range in price from $1,500 up to $6,000, but now there are cheaper alternatives.

For example, a personal amplification device like the Sound World Solutions Amp, that costs less than $350 comes with an app so you can customize it yourself via bluetooth: no doctor or audiologist is necessary.

But are they as good as a $3,000 hearing aid? This audiologist says no.

"The devices aren't the same. You have the device which you are buying, which is a Kia, versus you could have the Porsche of a hearing aid,” said audiologist Jackie Davie.

Those who sell cheaper solutions, however, would disagree.

But one thing that's hard to argue: Avoiding doctors and audiologists can mean missing health problems.

"The first thing you need to do is to rule out that something can be medically treated. Such as an impaction of wax into your ear, or an ear infection. Or even potentially a tumor,” said Davie.

Bottom line? In the past, there were only two options: hearing aids or saying What all the time. Now there's a third option. But to be on the safe side, do check with a pro first.

For more information, visit www.moneytalksnews.com and search for hearing aids.

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.