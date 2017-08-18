Some Bowsher students call for change in mascot

Students returned to Bowsher High School Friday morning for their first day back at school.

Many students say had not though deeply about the school's mascot.

"Most of the kids here are just like, 'Oh it's a rebel,'" said senior Chris Hall. "They don't really look to the past or the history of it. They just say, 'Oh we're at Bowsher, we're just rebels."

Ten years ago, the school removed the Confederate flag from the school's mascot. Since, there has not been a call to change the mascot.



Some students want it changed and believe it can change easily.

"I feel like a change can be done," Hall said. "Things could be different like maybe get an animal in here or something nobody thinks of a rebel anymore for real."

Some students say there were aware of the events in Charlottesville, but do not talk about those issues in class.

"The teachers try to bring it up but most of the kids be dumbfounded," junior Damion Washington said. "They're just like, 'Oh no, we don't think about that. We don't watch the news or something.' It's not what the kids do nowadays."

However Washington says it is something schools should discuss further.

"I feel like racism, it's just completely absurd. It shouldn't even be here anymore," Washington said.

Students also say they believe adults concern themselves more with those problems than students.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.