Community Health Services moves into new building in Fremont

A long time health provider in Fremont has a new home.

Community Health Services has been independently serving the area since the 1960's, and are now operating out of six northwest Ohio counties.

In Sandusky County, they just moved into a brand new 29,000 square foot facility.

The $5.5 million facility allows the company to serve more patients with more space. They offer general family medicine, pediatrics, general dentistry and behavioral health.

Since it's founding, the company has been an independent provider.

"We don't compete with the hospital systems, we provide out patient care to patients and so we don't compete with what the hospitals do, we refer to them. So, we partner in that way so it's a good relationship." said Joseph Liszak, CEO of Community Health Services.

The facility also houses a large community room where various local organizations will be able to utilize.

The $5.5 million project was planned years in advance and the company didn't have to borrow a penny to complete.

"We've never been an organization that has been in debt, and we didn't want to be an organization that's in debt. So, we said we'd do this and save. So, we purchased the property in 2008, paid it off, held onto it until 2016 when we started the building project." said Liszak.

Community Health Services will hold an open house on Saturday August 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

