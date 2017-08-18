Governor Kasich to tour Oregon Clean Energy Center

Ohio Governor John Kasich is coming to town on Monday.

The governor will cut the ribbon on the Oregon Clean Energy Center on N. Lallendorf Rd. on Monday morning.

The new center is being billed as Ohio’s newest, most efficient clean-burning natural gas power plant.

Governor Kasich will also tour the facility.

