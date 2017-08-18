Farewell event for Ballville dam held this weekend

It may be your last chance to get a close look at a historic northwest Ohio structure. Next month, work officially begins to remove the Ballville Dam in Sandusky County.

This weekend a local business who is historically tied is to the dam, is holding a special farewell event for the community.

Robert Turner, owner of the Haunted Hydro, wanted to give area residents one last look at the dam before demolition begins.

The hydro was once the city's power plant that utilized the water backed up behind the dam.

The Dam Farewell event will offer visitors free parking at the Haunted hydro, a free shuttle to the Ballville Dam, a historic picture gallery, and collectible prints of an artists rendering of the dam.

They will also hold a rubber duck race over the dam on Sunday. Ducks can be purchased for $5 and all proceeds are going towards the Sandusky County Relay for Life.

The event is being held to not only remember this historic structure one last time, but to also remember all of the people who have grown up around the dam as well.

"Three generations of families grew up around this dam, and I know that they used to do swimming, and canoeing from the Portage Trail Livery. So, what we're doing is having a final farewell for all of the people who want take a photograph. This will be your only chance to get that historical photograph, because the dam is coming out," said Turner.

The event will also host a tour of the old hydro plant for a $2 donation.

The event runs until 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.