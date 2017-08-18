Toledo spends relaxing day at the beach before returning from Italy

The Toledo Rockets spent one final day in Italy with a much deserved day of relaxation on a picturesque beach near Venice.

The goal of the trip was to ultimately bring the team closer together.

With a team that features four freshmen and multiple transfers, Coach Tod Kowalczyk says the team accomplished that goal. He believes this trip will pay off when basketball season tips off in November.

"I think it's the hardest part of college coaching today," Coach Kowalczyk said. "Getting your players to play together and really like each other and play for each other. It's harder than X's and O's and it's harder than recruiting is. It really is a challenge every single year. I think this team is certainly excited to play together and truly wants what's best for each other."

"It's been an amazing experience," freshman Spencer Littleson said. "Having the time with all the guys and being able to see all the sights, it's just been amazing. Being able to learn about the culture here has been incredible."

"The best part about it was us being able to bond together," freshman Dylan Alderson added. "I think it will help us back home on the basketball court, but here it was all just about having fun and bonding with one another. It was a once in a lifetime experience."

One surprise highlight of the trip was assistant coach Kyle Barlow proposing to his girlfriend last night at sunset on the beach.

