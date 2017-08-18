Universities weigh free speech against safety when deciding on campus events

It’s only been one week since the racially-charged violent protests that left one dead in Charlottesville on the campus of the University of Virginia.

College campuses are supposed to encourage debate on important topics with diverse and opposing viewpoints, but that isn’t the only consideration schools consider when deciding which organizations hold events on campus.

The president of Bowling Green State University says that while the school must abide by the first amendment, schools still have a lot of say over who can organize events on campus and on what topics.

"We can certainly look at, you know, who we decide our guest speakers are on campus and so there are ways that we can continue to try and monitor the situation and, again, ensure the safety of our students,” said Mary Ellen Mazey, president of BGSU.

Mazey and University of Toledo president Sharon Gaber will both be on the Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

