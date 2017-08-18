Islamic Center holds prayer service after Barcelona terror attack

Once again prayers were offered at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo for victims of a terrorist attack.

This time in Barcelona, Spain.

Center leaders denounced the latest incident as ‘cowardly' on Friday afternoon.

It’s becoming an unfortunate sight at the center.

As they did after the Pulse Night Club killings in Orlando and another fatal assault in France, Toledo’s Muslim community gathered to pray for terrorist victims.

They’re hurting because Spain is part of Europe.

Europe has always been welcoming to Muslims.

ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attack.

“It doesn’t matter. Those people are not Muslims. They are murderers and that’s why I feel I am obligated to issue prayers,” said Iman Talal Eid.

Fourteen people died in Spain and 120 were injured.

The driver of the vehicle who swerved into a crowd is still at large.

It’s hoped these will be prayers of change.

“The more we raise our voice, the more we do our part to make these things disappear and to alert the international community,” said Iman Eid.

And if terrorism disappears there will no longer be a need for prayer services like this.

