Rainbow flag vandalized outside Bowling Green Unitarian Church

A local church said hate has reached its door. The Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation said vandals destroyed a symbol of its beliefs.

"Took down our rainbow flag and then proceeded to destroy it. Ripped it up. Had it in a pile," said Reverend Lynn Kerr.

Reverend Lynn Kerr said teenagers posted what they were doing on Snapchat. Another teen, thought it was wrong and alerted the congregation.

"We are saddened that kids that age would think to do such a thing and have that anger and hatred," said Kerr.

Kerr said the congregation believes in acceptance and is a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community. In the church's 25 years, this is a first.

"It's not new for someone to be angry with us or want to hurt us in some way, but I've never had vandalism here," said Kerr.

Kerr said her first thought, was the action is part of the division happening in our country, though she can't be sure.

"It's our job to take the people who don't understand, who are fearful of others, fearful of the kind of people we are and educate them," she said.

As a nod to Maya Angelou, Reverend Kerr said she's changed her sermon for Sunday morning to "Still We Rise."

She invites the community to come out and also to participate in a special ceremony afterwards. The congregation will put up a new flag donated by Toledo Pride, which is this weekend.

"I'm going to encourage my congregation that, we're not going to return hate for hate or anger for anger. We're going to reach out in compassion and love," said Kerr.

