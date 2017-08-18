Plenty to do in Toledo area this weekend

As the summer winds down, there are still a couple of festivals and events popping up throughout the Toledo area this weekend.

The 43rd Annual Birmingham Ethnic Festival and the St. George Festival are coming to Toledo this weekend.

The Birmingham festival will be at east Toledo's Birmingham neighborhood on Saturday and Sunday.

Neighbors can experience Hungarian and ethnic foods, arts and crafts and music on Consaul Street.

The festival starts at noon and ends at 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday.

The St. George Festival is making its comeback after a 12-year hiatus.

The organizer said they used to have thousands of people attend the event that features food from the Middle East.

The event starts Friday night at 5 p.m. on Woodley Road at the St. George Cathedral and lasts until Sunday.

A couple of concerts are also going to happen in Pulltown U.S.A. which is also known as Bowling Green.

Cherry Bombs will perform Friday night and Eric Sowers Band will perform Saturday.

Pulls will go underway beginning on Saturday at 9 a.m. There will be no pulls on Sunday.

